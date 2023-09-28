‘A wee change’: What David Martindale noticed about Celtic after watching them in the Champions League

David Martindale is still smarting after watching his side get schooled 3-0 by a ten-man Celtic team this weekend.

The Livingston boss was in awe of Daizen Maeda after the Japanese star gave his side a torrid time at Almondvale.

The 3-0 win was a very good one for Brendan Rodgers as Livingston is, traditionally, a very difficult venue to go to for the Hoops.

Martindale says he saw a turning point for Celtic vs Feyenoord

There was a certain narrative surrounding Celtic prior to the Feyenoord match that the team were not firing on all cylinders.

But Martindale refutes that and reveals that what he saw Celtic do against the Dutch champions was the turning point for Rodgers’ men.

Martindale said [West Lothian Courier print edition page 33], “There have been a few things floating around that Celtic are not the same or haven’t clicked.

“But no, I saw a wee change in them in the Champions League game and then again out there.

“They showed true character and spirit with ten men and we shot ourselves in the foot.”

Martindale is wrong. Celtic’s turning point was against Rangers

Whilst I agree that Celtic were struggling for form this season, Feyenoord wasn’t the turning point for Celtic.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It was at Ibrox against Rangers. Feyenoord galvanised the side but the win over Rangers planted the seeds of belief that the current starting eleven can cope without their biggest players.

Kyogo’s goal, the defensive masterclass and Rodgers’ tactics instilled confidence in the team and supporters that the style of play the Celtic manager was applying is a winning style of football.

All Feyenoord did was strengthen the team’s resolve and create a brilliant cohesion amongst the squad.

Since the Ibrox win, Celtic have won 3-0 against Dundee and Livingston. Scoring six goals and keeping a clean sheet is a great trait to have and it is a trait that Alistair Johnston was hinting towards this week.

It’s championship-winning form and the rest will need to try harder to keep up.

In other news, ‘Improved immensely’: Pundit says Brendan Rodgers has already made 22-year-old Celtic player so much better