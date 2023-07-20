Spurs now in advanced talks to sell 27-year-old to club for just £6m; he’ll make decision this week

Davinson Sanchez is set to decide on a move to Real Betis within the next week, with talks with Tottenham Hotspur now at an advanced stage.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that the Colombian could cost just over £6 million should he make the switch to La Liga.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

It is no surprise to see Davinson Sanchez linked with the Tottenham exit. He has had a turbulent time in North London, only showing glimpses of the quality that persuaded Spurs to bring him to the club in the first place.

Davinson Sanchez to decide on Real Betis move

Reports from 90min on Wednesday suggested that Strasbourg and Spartak Moscow had got the green light to holds talks about a potential move for Sanchez.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

But perhaps their interest has come too late. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Sanchez is close to sealing a move to Real Betis. The centre-back will make a decision on the switch in the next week.

Sanchez is keen to move to Andalusia. Spurs meanwhile, are only going to make a fraction of their money back ahead of the final year of the 27-year-old’s deal.

Ultimately, Tottenham would not have expected to receive a large sum for Sanchez anyway. His form has been poor in more recent years. And his contract situation does not leave them in the strongest position.

So it makes sense to try and resolve his future as soon as possible. His departure will clear a bit of space on the wage bill. And Ange Postecoglou will hope that it leads to a new defender coming in.

It is certainly unlikely to do anyone any favours if Sanchez remains on the books at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.