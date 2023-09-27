Jamie Carragher has shared that he thinks Liverpool star Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

Carragher was speaking on An Echo of Glory Podcast ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham.

It’s set to be a huge game on Saturday evening with both teams still unbeaten in the league.

Spurs have been brilliant under Ange Postecoglou and surprised plenty of people with how quickly they’ve improved since Antonio Conte was sacked.

However, Liverpool are quietly going under the radar this year, putting in top performances and grinding out results.

Mohamed Salah doesn’t seem to be concerned by rumours surrounding his future this season.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

He’s been more of a provider than goal scorer so far but still found the back of the net on three occasions.

However, Carragher has admitted that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is the best player in the world in his position.

The Brazilian shot-stopper was phenomenal on Sunday against West Ham.

Although he couldn’t keep out Jarrod Bowen’s stooping header, he kept Liverpool in the match in the opening minutes after a slow start from his teammates.

Carragher makes claim about Liverpool star Alisson

Speaking about the 30-year-old, Carragher said: “I think we’ve got the best goalkeeper in the world, I’ve got to be honest.

“I think he’s unbelievable, he produced an unbelievable save at the weekend from Jarrod Bowen.

“So, yeah we’ve got a top goalkeeper you’ve got to get past.”

Tottenham haven’t had much trouble breaking through any defence this season.

Arsenal were sliced open twice, although both goals were strewn with errors.

Liverpool look more accomplished at the back this season, with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in fine form.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

The England international is a much better centre-back than right-back though and will want Trent Alexander-Arnold to return from injury as quickly as possible.

Thankfully for Carragher and Liverpool’s fans, they know that Alisson is the final line of defence and an incredibly difficult player to beat.

The Brazilian has already made 21 saves this season and is unfortunate only to have one league clean sheet to his name so far.