Manchester City are reportedly admirers of West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd after they also tried to sign Lucas Paqueta over the summer.

That’s according to The Sun, with the outlet claiming that City are monitoring the defender ahead of next summer.

City were interested in signing Paqueta from West Ham over the summer, but eventually pulled out of the race for the Brazilian star’s signature.

Aguerd has already attracted plenty of interest since making the £30 million switch to East London from Rennes last year.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The 27-year-old was even linked with a late switch to Saudi Arabia this summer, but ultimately refused to leave West Ham.

But it seems that David Moyes’ men may have to fend off interest from the Premier League champions next summer.

City want Aguerd

The Sun reports that City are monitoring Aguerd ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

It’s noted that City are admirers of the talented defender but have less of a pressing need to sign another centre-back.

It comes after Guardiola’s men also moved to sign another one of West Ham’s signings from last summer in Paqueta last month.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Aguerd has impressed over the past year for West Ham and it’s no surprise he’s attracting interest from top clubs.

The Moroccan international has become a regular under Moyes and has adjusted to Premier League football with ease.

But it would be a surprise to see City move for the defender after they signed Josko Gvardiol this summer.

Guardiola also has another top-quality left-sided defender in Nathan Ake, meaning City are well-stocked in that department.