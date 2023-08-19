’99 per cent’: Fabrizio Romano has some good news for West Ham United fans

West Ham United fans, who were concerned that Lucas Paqueta would leave them for Manchester City, can now breathe a sigh of relief.

The Brazil international suddenly emerged as a target for Pep Guardiola‘s side a few days ago. They even had a bid rejected for him, and it now looks like the deal is on the verge of collapsing.

Here’s what Romano said on his YouTube channel last night.

Fabrizio Romano shares latest on West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City deal

When Manchester City want a player, they usually end up getting him, but they could miss out on two West Ham United stars in the same window – Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta.

The Englishman chose Arsenal over Pep Guardiola’s side, but it really did look like they would end up signing Paqueta.

However, Romano has now claimed that the deal to sign the Brazilian is now on the verge of collapsing. The journalist further says the chances of City walking away from the transfer now stand at 99 per cent.

He said: “The Lucas Paqueta deal between Manchester City and West Ham is currently off. For Lucas Paqeta, bad news, because the deal is currently collapsing. This is the situation.

“We can say that it’s 99 per cent collapsed. Just waiting for the final communication. But this is the feeling. So let’s see now how West Ham and Paqueta will discuss about that.

“But for sure, the situation is very clear. City are going for a different player in that position because the Paqueta story is complicated and is not happening. So, Paqueta and City – not going on!”

Good news for West Ham

Losing a player as important as Declan Rice was bad enough for West Ham, but to sell Paqueta in the same window would’ve been a massive blow.

Manchester City’s interest certainly seems to have turned the Brazilian’s head, who was apparently keen to move to the Etihad this summer.

Now, if Romano is to be believed, it is very likely he will stay, and that is excellent news for the Hammers, who are hoping for big things from the Brazilian this season.

The focus now for Paqueta and West Ham will be on the FA’s investigation over potential betting breaches.