Report: Carlo Ancelotti has asked for 'fantastic' Spurs player as well as Kane at Real Madrid











Harry Kane is not the only Tottenham Hotspur on the radar of Real Madrid this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti requesting a potential move for Richarlison.

That is according to Spanish outlet El Debate, which notes that Karim Benzema may get the green light to leave the Bernabeu this summer. He has a lucrative offer on the table from Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

El Debate reports that Harry Kane is the top target for Real Madrid if Benzema moves on. But Carlo Ancelotti’s preference is to be reunited with Richarlison.

Real Madrid eyeing Richarlison

Ancelotti managed the Brazilian at Everton. And it seems that he is keen to complete an all-Selecao forward line if he loses Benzema.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

You would imagine that Daniel Levy would rather sell Richarlison than lose Harry Kane. Having said that, that stance may change if Kane makes it clear that he does not plan to sign a new contract.

Obviously, Levy may be tempted to try his luck in the hope Kane can be convinced to stay. But if he is going to leave, he would surely rather lose him to Real Madrid or another team abroad.

Selling him to a Premier League rival would be particularly painful. And the chance to play for Real Madrid may well be a tempting one for the 29-year-old.

Richarlison meanwhile, has had a really tough first year in North London. It appeared that he may be an ideal signing after a campaign in which he did so much to keep Everton up.

He can play through the middle or out wide. So he could provide cover for Kane or play in the same team as him. However, it has been a really poor season.

Working with Ancelotti again will surely appeal to the 26-year-old. He previously labelled him a ‘fantastic‘ player. And he may think that the chance to leave Spurs for Real Madrid is an opportunity that is too good to turn down.