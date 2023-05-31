Gabriel Agbonlahor issues brutal verdict on 26-year-old Tottenham player











Gabriel Agbonlahor has not been shy in criticising Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison whilst speaking on talkSPORT radio today.

Tottenham’s season did not go well at all as the club finished eighth in the Premier League and were knocked out of all cup competitions.

Their trophy drought continues. They haven’t won a trophy since 2008 and some of the recent signings have massively flopped.

Harry Kane is one of their few positives going into the summer as the world-class star scored 30 goals in the division this season.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Gabriel Agbonlahor slates Tottenham star Richarlison

The talkSPORT pundit was on the show and naming a team of eleven players who he believes have been huge flops this season.

There have been many players who have struggled in the Premier League this campaign. One of them has been Richarlison and the pundit was not shy in slating him as he picked his team.

He said: “My captain is Richarlison. One of the worst signings in Premier League history.”

It is no shock the see the Tottenham star, who the club signed for a reported £60million, named in this team of flops by Agbonlahor.

In the Premier League in his debut season for Spurs, the striker has only managed one goal in 27 appearances. For the amount of money he came for, it is not good enough.

We all know there is a player in the 26-year-old. He managed 53 goals in 152 matches for Everton before moving to Spurs.

His drop off at the North London side is a shock and one many did not expect to see. When the club have spent so much on him, it is no shock to see him be slated.

(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)