Tottenham Hotspur look like they may have a hectic end to the transfer window.

Indeed, a deal to sign Brennan Johnson has apparently been agreed, while Lloyd Kelly is also said to be a target.

Conor Gallagher has also been mentioned as a potential target for Spurs, and according to Adrian Kajumba, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream, the midfielder’s most likely destination by the end of the day today is Tottenham.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs Gallagher’s most likely option

Kajumba shared what he knows about the £40m midfielder.

“Well I think like you have said already. The message I was getting before the press conference was that it was a very real possibility but a few things had to fall into place, but the main thing being with Spurs being the most likely destination was whether Spurs created a space in their squad to move for Conor Gallagher,” Kajumba said.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Great signing

This could be a brilliant signing from Tottenham.

Indeed, Gallagher would suit Ange Postecoglou’s team to a tee. He’s energetic, he’s technically brilliant, and he loves to get forward.

In our view, Chelsea would be fools to let him go, but one man’s trash is another man’s treasure and Tottenham could be about to benefit from Chelsea’s final spring clean of the summer.