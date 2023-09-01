Club have just told their ‘fantastic’ player to stop training, he’s being sold to Tottenham

Nottingham Forest have apparently just pulled Brennan Johnson out of training after agreeing a deal to sell him to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have been busy all day, trying to figure out a way to sign the Welshman. A deal hasn’t been easy to strike, but it looks like they’ve done it now.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest pull Brennan Johnson out of training after agreeing deal with Tottenham

After hours of negotiations, it looks like Tottenham are on the verge of signing Brennan Johnson.

David Ornstein revealed just a few moments ago that Spurs and Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal worth a fixed fee of £47.5 million. There will not be any add-ons.

Johnson is now expected to travel to London for a medical ahead of completing his long-anticipated move to Tottenham today.

As talks were going on between Spurs and Nottingham Forest, Johnson was actually in training under Steve Cooper, preparing for the Reds’ game against Chelsea tomorrow.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy on X, right after a deal was struck between the two sides, the ‘fantastic‘ Welshman was pulled out of training, informed that he was being sold, and asked to pack his bags and head to London for a medical.

Percy said: “Brennan Johnson has been pulled out of training and is heading down to London for a medical with Tottenham.

“Fee of around £45-50m agreed earlier today. Set to end a 14-year association with #nffc.”

Whatever Spurs fans thinks of Daniel Levy, he deserves credit for sanctioning this deal so late in the window.