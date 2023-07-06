Tottenham Hotspur youngster Yago Santiago got the better of Tanguy Ndombele after being called up to train with the first team during pre-season.

A video shared by Tottenham has shown some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the squad getting ready for next season.

Ange Postecoglou is already hard at work getting his new side used to his tactics and style of play.

With several first-team players still on holiday after being involved in international duty, Postecoglou has handed several youngsters an opportunity to impress.

One of those called up is 20-year-old attacking midfielder Yago Santiago.

The Spaniard has been called up to train with the senior side in the past.

Pre-season is always a good opportunity to have a closer look at a club’s academy talent.

Santiago appears to have made a good impression with his Tottenham teammates, although Tanguy Ndombele had a moment to forget.

The French midfielder is expected to be given another chance by Postecoglou this summer.

He’ll need to step up his game in training to prove he’s worth keeping around next season.

Santiago robs Ndombele in Tottenham training

In the video shared by Tottenham, a small-sided game is taking place between the squad.

Yago Santiago steals the ball off Ndombele, before then winning another fifty-fifty with Japhet Tanganga before slotting the ball past the Tottenham goalkeeper.

It was an impressive passage of play from the 20-year-old, who is yet to make his senior debut.

Santiago was named on the bench on the final day of last season against Leeds.

However, he had to watch on as Matthew Craig and George Abbott were handed their debuts.

Pre-season might prove to be the perfect time for Santiago to show he’s ready to play senior football.

The signing of James Maddison has added another player in his position, making it more unlikely for that opportunity to come at Tottenham.

However, he’s now at the right age to go out on loan this season and plays some first-team football.

A more pressing concern than Santiago’s short-term plans for Tottenham boss Postecoglou is what to do with Ndombele.

Given his considerable wages and the fee spent to sign him, they need to decide if he’s going to stay or go very summer.