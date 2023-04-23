Adebayo Akinfenwa thinks three Liverpool players will be disappointed despite yesterday’s win











Adebayo Akinfenwa has now said that three Liverpool players would have been disappointed during their win over Nottingham Forest.

Akinfenwa was covering Liverpool’s game on BT Sport Score yesterday as they look to salvage their season.

A win was vital as Jurgen Klopp’s side kept their European hopes alive.

They’re now only six points off the top four, although Newcastle and Manchester United both have a game in hand.

It was a frenetic second-half, with Nottingham Forest pegging Liverpool back quickly after they scored their first two goals.

Neco Williams equalised first against his old club, before Morgan Gibbs-White volleyed past Alisson Becker for the visitor’s second goal.

Akinfenwa admitted he thought three Liverpool players would be disappointed with the nature of the goals.

He highlighted how well Trent Alexander-Arnold did in his new role dropping into midfield.

However, some of his defensive colleagues might not have been as pleased at full-time.

Akinfenwa thinks three Liverpool will be disappointed with Forest goals

After Nottingham Forest scored their first equaliser, Akinfenwa said: “It’s Neco Williams, Liverpool’s former player.

“It’s broken on the left-hand side for Forest, they’ve taken a throw in, [Taiwo] Awoniyi’s flicked it on.

“To be fair, I think Virgil van Dijk and [Ibrahima] Konate will be disappointed, because they should have stepped up.

“They played it across to Neco Williams, and he had a strike and it took a deflection.

“Alisson may be a bit disappointed because he got a hand to it. It came off Robertson with a deflection, Alisson will be disappointed as he did get hands to it, he’s wrong-footed and going the other way.

“I may be being a bit harsh, but because he got a hand to it, as a keeper you’ll think you can save it.”

Alisson has arguably been Liverpool’s best player this season, and Akinfenwa’s saying the Liverpool goalkeeper he will be disappointed does seem harsh.

Liverpool haven’t been at their best at the back this season, with even Virgil van Dijk’s performances dropping off.

In Ibrahima Konate, he looks like he might have his long-term partner in the middle.

However, they need to step up not just until the end of the season, but next year too.

Liverpool are more likely to invest money in midfield in the summer, and so the pressure will be on Van Dijk and Konate’s partnership to continue improving.

