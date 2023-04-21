Nick Pope names the Liverpool player he thinks is 'top drawer'











Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has been speaking all things Premier League this week and had high praise for some fellow PL players.

Pope was appearing on the latest episode of Ben Foster’s Fozcast and spoke at length about how things have been going at Newcastle this season.

And when pressed on the fellow goalkeepers he admires, Pope said that he’d find it hard to look past Liverpool star Alisson as being the best in Europe and England right now.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“If we’re talking Premier League, Alisson who we mentioned earlier. Love watching him play. Obviously on the whole Liverpool have got less points than they normally get but his level of goalkeeping has been top.

“Top drawer. I’d have to put him up there. Anyone keeping Ederson out of the Brazil team has got to be up there. I love watching the way he plays,” Pope said.

Pope’s comments hint that he feels Alisson’s performances are deserving of more points this term. As it stands, Liverpool are struggling to make Europe, albeit they can go within six points of the top four with a win this weekend.

TBR’s View: Alisson is world class

Alisson is definitely up there as being among the best in the world and it’s interesting he was the one name who came to Pope’s mind with this question.

The Brazilian stopper has been superb ever since signing. His leadership and performances in goal often set the tone for the rest of the Liverpool squad.

Of course, the top players want to be playing in the best competitions. And if Liverpool do miss out on Europe, then it will sting a tad for Alisson.

If Liverpool are to get back to being a league title contender, then Alisson is one player who doesn’t need replacing.