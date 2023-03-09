AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori shares what he noticed about Tottenham's defending yesterday











AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori has now shared what he noticed about Tottenham Hotspur’s defence during last night’s Champions League game.

Tomori’s Milan side came out on top against a lacklustre Spurs team as they progressed to the quarter-finals.

The England international spoke to beIN Sports at full-time after a second consecutive clean sheet against Antonio Conte’s side.

It was a match that should have been there for the taking for Tottenham.

The visitors have been in poor form in Serie A, having lost to Fiorentina at the weekend and currently sitting outside the top four.

Spurs had the home crowd behind them, and were only missing Rodrigo Bentancur, Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier from their strongest side.

Unfortunately, their now infamous slow start reared its head once again, except it lasted for roughly 80 minutes.

By the time they finally got going, they were a man down, and AC Milan kept them at arm’s length quite easily.

Tomori has now shared his thoughts on Tottenham’s defence after the match.

It may be one of the few positives Spurs fans can take away from the game.

Tomori talks about Tottenham’s defence after Champions League defeat

Asked about how the game went, Tomori said: “I thought first-half it was a very tentative game.

“We had the ball a lot but I thought they defended really well and they stopped us getting any clear-cut chances.”

Neither side were really able to create anything meaningful in the first-half, but the game began to open up as Tottenham chased a vital equaliser.

Unfortunately, the majority of the best chances went the way of Milan, and Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz and Divock Origi should have all put the game to bed.

It meant that in added time, Spurs still only needed one goal, and Harry Kane was so close to delivering it.

He found an inch of space to send a powerful header goalwards, but Mike Maignan – who has recently been linked with Spurs – kept it out.

Tomori may have been impressed with Tottenham’s defence initially, but one man didn’t cover himself in glory in the second-half.

Cristian Romero’s red card was the final nail in the coffin for Spurs, and he’s been labelled a ‘liability’ for his actions.

His ban will now have to be carried over to which European competition Tottenham are in next season.

