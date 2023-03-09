Jamie O'Hara blasts £165,000-a-week Spurs man after Tottenham vs AC Milan











Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero was shown a red card against AC Milan in the Champions League last night, and Jamie O’Hara is fed up with him.

After their FA Cup exit, Spurs’ only hope of a trophy this season – albeit an unrealistic one – was the Champions League, but the North Londoners crashed out of the competition after a terrible display last night.

Romero‘s red card in the 78th minute just made things go from bad to worse, and the Argentine has infuriated numerous supporters now.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara blasts Cristian Romero after red card in Tottenham vs AC Milan

It’s a hard time to be a Tottenham fan right now.

Spurs had high hopes for this season under Antonio Conte, but even the Italian has not been able to change their trophyless fortunes.

The North Londoners were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Nottingham Forest and the FA Cup by Sheffield United. Milan have now pushed them out of the Champions League, but Spurs can only blame themselves.

They were really poor last night, and Romero is rightly being criticised for his horrendous tackle. O’Hara has gone as far as saying he has become a liability.

The pundit said on talkSPORT: “He’s a liability though, he’s a liability!

“As much as we love him – he’s got passion, he’s got heart, I get that. But you look at the top defenders, they don’t look like they are going get sent off every week. Every time! He can’t tackle!”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

TBR View:

Romero’s aggressiveness and the way he gets stuck in is what made Tottenham fans fall in love with him. But that is a very thin line, which he has now crossed on more than one occasion.

The £165,000-a-week (Spotrac) Argentine has all the qualities to be an excellent defender, but he does have a bit of madness in him.

He’s always at risk of getting sent off, and there have been a few occasions this season where he has been lucky to stay on the pitch.

Antonio Conte has to get this out of Romero’s game as quickly as possible. If not, he really will be a liability for Spurs.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

