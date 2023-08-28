‘Looks like a £100m player’: Pundit says £25m Spurs man has just been ‘unbelievable’ this season

Jamie O’Hara has lauded the improvement Yves Bissouma has made at the start of this season, and suggested that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is now looking like a £100 million player.

O’Hara was speaking on talkSPORT as Spurs made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since February, with Ange Postecoglou’s side beating Bournemouth 2-0.

It was another impressive performance from Tottenham. And once again, Yves Bissouma was one of the standout performers for the visitors at the Vitality Stadium.

O’Hara suggests Tottenham have a £100m player in Yves Bissouma

The Mali international has been superb so far this season. It is remarkable to think that this is the same player who simply could not get into the team when Antonio Conte was in charge.

Very quickly, he is once again looking like the player Tottenham hoped they were signing.

Of course, one of the big talking points of this summer has been the central midfielders moving for more than £100 million.

Tottenham signed Bissouma for an initial £25 million. There were not too many times where that looked like a potential bargain last year.

But given how he has started this season, and some of the fees flying around in the transfer window, O’Hara clearly thinks Spurs have secured themselves an amazing bit of business.

“For me, when he came in from Brighton, I thought he’s going to be a brilliant signing. And last season, he was terrible. This season, he looks unbelievable,” he told talkSPORT.

“He looks like a £100 million player,” he added. “You talk about the players like Caicedo going for £115 million. Well, Caicedo was the replacement for Bissouma at Brighton. And we’ve got Bissouma. Now we’re starting to see what he really is about, because he looks like it’s just easy for him in there.”

Time is not doing Antonio Conte’s tenure at Tottenham many favours. For much of his spell, the Italian seemed far from content with the players he had at his disposal. And plenty seemed to be written off.

Of course, there are going to be some bumps in the road under Postecoglou. But what he is doing with the group available to him has immediately captured the imagination of supporters.

It is almost easy to forget at this stage that Harry Kane was sold in this window. Postecoglou has just got on with the situation. And Tottenham have started this new era brilliantly.

Putting faith in Bissouma looks to have been a masterstroke given how he played last season. But Postecoglou will probably argue that the 26-year-old’s quality so far should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone.