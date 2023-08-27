Peter Crouch suggests Tottenham have a player in their squad who’s now worth £100m 

Peter Crouch has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur have a player in Yves Bissouma who’s worth £100 million.

The former Spurs man was speaking on TNT Sports yesterday after Tottenham beat Bournemouth 2-0 away from home.

Spurs put in a commanding display on the south coast and deservedly picked up all three points thanks to goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

As has been the case so far this season, it was Tottenham’s midfield three who caught the eye on the day.

Maddison netted his first goal for the club as Pape Matar Sarr linked up with Yves Bissouma before finding the Englishman with a perfectly weighted through ball.

Peter Crouch was particularly impressed with the trio on the day and claimed Bissouma is like a £100 million signing for Spurs.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Crouch on Bissouma

Speaking on TNT, Crouch discussed Bissouma’s role in Tottenham’s opener yesterday after it was the 26-year-old’s brilliant first touch that started the move.

“It was a beautiful move,” he said. “For me, Bissouma makes this. Me and Joe [Cole], we talked about how he won’t get the assists, he won’t get the goals.

“He doesn’t get the points in the dream team. But that little touch makes the whole thing and opens the whole game up. A beautiful ball by Sarr and Maddison spots the run fantastically well.”

“Bissouma looks like a £100 million signing,” Crouch added. “From last year, it just shows a new manager coming in gives a player a new lease of life.

“I couldn’t understand last year Spurs were crying out for a player like Bissouma. I was thinking why is he not playing?

“The manager wasn’t trusting him and now a bit of trust from the manager and we’re seeing the benefits of that already.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Bissouma endured a frustrating campaign at Spurs last time out after making the switch from Brighton last summer.

The Mali international was hit with an injury in February but had struggled to make an impact under Antonio Conte beforehand.

But he’s certainly thriving under Ange Postecoglou so far and has picked up two Player of the Match awards already this season.