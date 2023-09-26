‘So impressive’: Andy Walker says Celtic have a 25-year-old player who is genuinely ‘special’

Celtic continue to earn the plaudits after their brilliant 3-0 win over Livingston at the weekend.

Indeed, Celtic are expected to beat team like Livingston but to do it with ten men after a difficult Champions League night, the team deserves all the praise going.

And up next to offer his thoughts, is former Celtic striker, Andy Walker. The Sky Sports pundit was speaking about the Hoops’ win and he zeroed in on Japanese winger, Daizen Maeda for his role in the victory.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I just think what you’re seeing is Celtic is just getting the job done. And you know Celtic are going to improve.

“They’ve not been at their best but they’re still winning games. To increase their lead after going down to ten men when they were 1-0 up at the time. I think that is the impressive thing. And, of course, when you’ve got someone like Maeda, who works his socks off, you’ve got a special player there.

“Just his work rate even when even when Celtic went down to ten men, it’s just so impressive.

“He is a real team player and anyone playing alongside him will just appreciate the effort that he puts in. He’s not a glory hunter.

“I mean, he scored a fabulous goal but he’s very much a team player and I think that’s what everybody appreciates.”

Daizen Maeda will be key to Celtic’s success this season

The 25-year-old attacker is earning rave reviews for his performances this season. Brendan Rodgers referred to Maeda as like having a second man in the team. And he’s not wrong.

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

The international star was producing these kinds of displays for Ange Postecoglou but under Rodgers, he just seems to be getting better and better.

All he really needs to do is improve on certain aspects of his game and he could go to the very top. Of course, that’s not what Celtic fans want to hear, but it’s true.

For now, Maeda is enjoying a well earned rest before Celtic travel to Motherwell on Saturday. Stuart Kettlewell’s side have been excellent and Maeda will be needed if Brendan Rodgers wants to take all three points back to Glasgow.

