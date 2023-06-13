‘Newcastle would take him’: Newcastle would happily sign ‘fantastic’ Man United defender now – journalist

Newcastle United would happily sign Harry Maguire this summer.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel about the Manchester United defender.

The ‘fantastic’ centre-back has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford recently, and the Magpies would happily have him at St James’ Park as they head into a Champions League campaign next season.

Bailey says that Newcastle would take Maguire, but the player himself isn’t keen to leave Manchester United right now, while his agents would rather take him to Serie A.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Newcastle would take Maguire

Bailey shared what he knows about the centre-back.

“There is an interest there. Newcastle would take him. At some point Man United would have done a loan, but you’re looking at one of their rivals now. The thing with Maguire is he’s not wanting to move. His agents want him to go to Italy, they have Juventus, Inter and AC looking at him, but he doesn’t want to move,” Bailey said.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Perfect destination

Some transfers just make the world of sense, and this is one that you would file in that category.

Indeed, Maguire to Newcastle could be perfect for all parties.

As we’ve seen, Eddie Howe knows how to transform a floundering player, just look at the work he’s done with Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron this season.

Maguire isn’t a bad player, he’s just in bad form, and if Howe can inject a bit of confidence back into the England international, Newcastle could, once again, have a star on their hands.

This is a deal that could suit all parties.