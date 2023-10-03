Journalist has just spotted £20m Newcastle player in training out the ‘corner of his eye’

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has now been spotted in the final training sessions before a crucial Champions League tie with PSG.

That’s via journalist Keith Downie who was providing the update direct from Newcastle’s training for Sky Sports via Football Daily.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Downie said that he spotted Wilson just out of the corner of his eye, which was a surprise given he was a doubt for Newcastle.

He said: “In the last 30 seconds as I was chatting to you there out the corner of my eye I have just seen Callum Wilson join the group there.

“Remember he has been nursing a hamstring problem, he missed the 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

“He was a doubt for this match against PSG we were told, but the fact he is out here on the training pitch today would suggest he does have a chance of featuring.”

And given those who are missing against PSG, Wilson’s appearance in training is a boost for Newcastle.

Newcastle might be able to call on Wilson for a huge night against PSG

Injury issues have now been mounting up for Eddie Howe’s side in recent weeks.

Harvey Barnes is out for the foreseeable and all of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Sven Botman didn’t take part in this session.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Jamal Lascelles looks a certain starter and will reportedly captain the side according to Downie.

A massive moment for a player who has been sidelined during Newcastle’s progress in recent years.

Depending on £20m Wilson’s fitness, it will be interesting to see if Howe will consider changing his Newcastle front three against PSG.

Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon were all on form against Burnley on Saturday, but this is of course a much bigger test.

Howe may deem it necessary to call on the defensive solidity that Jacob Murphy brings from the front.