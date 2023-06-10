Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz this summer, a player who was previously compared to Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners have been linked with plenty of names over the last few months, but it has to be said that nobody saw Havertz being a target for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Telegraph, however, claim that Arsenal have been monitoring the developments around Havertz amid claims Real Madrid want to sign him this summer.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kai Havertz is a ‘taller, faster Mesut Ozil’

Arsenal-linked Kai Havertz was one of the most talented youngsters on the planet when he was at Bayer Leverkusen.

The German had everything in his game. He could score goals, create chances, was good with the ball at his feet and the physical side of his game at that age was impressive too.

When Chelsea were first linked with him, before they completed his signing for £75.8 million (Sky Sports), Havertz was compared by many to Germany legend Michael Ballack.

Pundit Don Hutchison, however, disagreed with that comparison and decided to liken him to then-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, who is one of Germany’s greatest-ever attacking midfielders.

Hutchison told ESPN in May 2020: “In the UK press they’ve mentioned he is a clone of Michael Ballack, I disagree – I think he is totally different.

“One player I would liken him to is a taller, faster Mesut Ozil. He’s very silky, easy on the eye, Liverpool would be a great fit.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

TBR View:

It is a big surprise that Arsenal are even thinking about signing Kai Havertz this summer considering that his time at Chelsea, apart from his goal in the Champions League final, has been underwhelming.

However, we wonder if Arteta has a brand new position for him in mind.

Arsenal are set to lose Granit Xhaka this summer to Bayer Leverkusen. The Gunners need a top-quality player to replace him, and Arteta may well be looking at Havertz for that left-sided number-eight role.

However, unless he’s available for a very affordable fee, we think there are better options available on the market.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images