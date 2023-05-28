Brighton journalist explains latest Mac Allister and Liverpool situation











Liverpool might be pushing to complete the signing of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister but there is nothing done just yet.

Despite reports over the last few weeks claiming that a deal is all but done for Mac Allister to join Liverpool, The Athletic’s Andy Naylor has played down those reports.

Mac Allister is more or less guaranteed to leave The AMEX. But while reports are suggesting it’s done and dusted with Liverpool, The Athletic’s Nayloe has suggested otherwise.

Taking to Twitter today, Naylor has said that while it might end up that the midfielder does move to Anfield, there is still no contact between the clubs as it stands.

Liverpool trying to sign Alexis Mac Allister

A number of reports in recent weeks have suggested that a deal of around £61m is close to being done.

Liverpool have apparently identified Mac Allister as the midfielder they want to bring in first and it does seem that a deal will get done eventually.

However, while reports in Argentina and more are suggesting a done deal, it’s clear that those close to Brighton have other well sourced opinions on the matter.

Clearly, Mac Allister is wanted at Liverpool. But it does seem that talks of a move being done are premature.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

A matter of time

It’s nice to see some more local reporting getting in on the act here. Andy Naylor is the man for all things Brighton and if anyone was going to know if a deal was done, it’s him.

That’s not to diminish the information from others. But until Naylor gets the heads up, then things are probably quieter than we think.

However, it does look like Mac Allister will be on his way to Liverpool. It very much seems a matter of when and not if and in the end, the Reds will likely get their man.