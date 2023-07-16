Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is set to give defender Davinson Sanchez a chance to impress on their pre-season tour amid rumours he could be leaving this summer.

A report from Football London has shared more details as Tottenham arrive Down Under.

New boss Ange Postecoglou has selected a very strong squad for their pre-season tour.

Aside from Hugo Lloris and the injured members of the first team, everyone has travelled.

This means the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon could be reintegrated into the squad after being sent on loan last season.

Postecoglou will be keen to give every player an opportunity to prove themselves this summer.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He will know the areas of the squad he’d still like to improve and won’t want to spend any unnecessary money if a solution already exists in the squad.

This means Davinson Sanchez is among the players Postecoglou could give a second chance.

He’s been linked with leaving the club in the coming weeks after struggling under Antonio Conte.

Spurs have been looking at plenty of centre-back this summer.

The £65,000-a-week Colombian may just be the player that ends up partnering Cristian Romero if the Australian coach can find his best form.

Sanchez given a chance to impress Postecoglou in pre-season

The report from Football London states that, ‘Players tipped to be leaving the club like Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will also get further opportunities to play with potential moves clearly not that advanced for them.’

Tottenham signed Davinson Sanchez back in 2017 for a then club-record fee of £42m.

He’s played more than 200 games for the club but fell out of favour under Antonio Conte.

Spurs are reportedly open to selling Sanchez, but not before he’s been given a chance by Postecoglou.

Ultimately, the manager will have the final say over who stays and who goes this summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The club have a huge squad considering they won’t be competing in Europe next season.

Players are going to have to move on and Sanchez may well end up being one of them.

However, right now, Postecoglou wants to have the final say over the Colombian’s future.

It will be interesting to see if and when he features in Tottenham’s upcoming friendlies.