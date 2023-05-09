£60m Tottenham target says sorry to his own fans after what happened last night











Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison has issued an apology after Leicester City’s defeat to Fulham yesterday.

The 26-year-old took to social media after their 5-3 loss at Craven Cottage.

On a day of wild results, Leicester will be rueing not taking anything back to the King Power Stadium.

It’s hard to argue that they deserved anything from the game after a woeful performance against Fulham.

The hosts were three goals up before half-time and extended their lead early in the second half.

Fulham became incredibly complacent in the closing stages and offered Leicester a way back into the match.

Jamie Vardy missed another penalty for Leicester before James Maddison converted one of his own.

Unfortunately for the Foxes, the match ended in defeat and the mood amongst the players suggested they knew how important that result might be.

Maddison, who has been linked with Tottenham for some time, issued an apology after the match.

He was the player who faced up to the media at full-time.

Despite not being captain, the playmaker has always been one of the first players to take responsibility in the squad.

Tottenham target Maddison issues apology

After the game, Maddison suggested his post-match interview had been taken out of context, before saying: “We were not good enough today and we’ve only got ourselves to blame and apologise for that.

“But as someone who sees the work we are doing every single day to try and put this right, it’s not down to attitude or application. We will keep going until the very end.”

The ‘sensational’ midfielder looks set to leave Leicester whether they’re relegated or not.

There’s likely to be an exodus of talent at the club with Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu also expected to go.

Leicester could make £60m from Maddison if he leaves the club, which would massively help them financially.

Tottenham need an attacking playmaker, and they’ll be encouraged by the apology Maddison issued after the match.

It highlights the player’s maturity and suggests he would quickly become a leader within the Spurs squad.

Maddison was single-handedly trying to keep Leicester in the game yesterday, doing everything he could to get on the ball and create chances.

He would be able to pass on some of that responsibility were he to join a better side in the summer.

If the price is right, Tottenham would be wise to make a move for Maddison this summer.

