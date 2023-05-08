£60m Tottenham player spotted watching their U21 side yesterday











Richarlison and Emerson Royal were spotted supporting Tottenham’s under-21 side yesterday afternoon.

Fresh off of defeating Crystal Palace in the Premier League, the pair showed their support for Tottenham’s academy side.

Unfortunately, despite a 1-0 win over rivals West Ham, Tottenham’s under-21s suffered relegation from Premier League 2 Division 1.

The only goal of the game was scored by Jamie Donley who has had a fine season for Tottenham’s various academy sides.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

It’s been a tough season for Tottenham’s youth side, with several factors playing a big part in their campaign.

Strikers Will Lankshear and Jude Soonsup-Bell were brought in from Sheffield United and Chelsea respectively.

However, both players have suffered serious injuries this season limiting their game time.

Yesterday, Tottenham were able to call on Lucas Moura and Pape Matar Sarr from the senior squad to make up the numbers.

Emerson Royal and Richarlison were likely in attendance to cheer on their fellow Brazilian before his time at Tottenham comes to an end.

Tottenham’s under-21s will be glad to have finished their campaign on a high note despite suffering relegation.

Richarlison and Emerson Royal support Tottenham under-21s

The picture was posted on Twitter of the pair watching on as Spurs defeated West Ham.

They needed to win by three goals to drag themselves out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Despite their disappointing campaign, Tottenham’s academy contains plenty of exciting talent.

Alfie Devine also featured yesterday and has been on the cusp of playing for the first team.

He looks set to go on loan next season which will be vital to his development.

There was also an appearance for 15-year-old Mikey Moore who has already been involved in first-team training.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham’s young players haven’t had too many opportunities under their most recent managers.

Antonio Conte barely gave any youngsters a look in, so Daniel Levy might opt for their next manager to focus more on promoting talent from within.

The £60m-rated Richarlison and Emerson Royal would have enjoyed witnessing another Tottenham win after their victory the day before.

They might just have spotted the next great talent coming through the ranks at Hotspur Way.

