£60m player’s agents now working out which team suits him best amid Arsenal and Tottenham interest











James Maddison’s agents are reportedly working out which team would suit him best should he leave Leicester City this summer, after claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur want him.

Arsenal and Tottenham have enjoyed differing campaigns after going head-to-head for a place in the Champions League last season.

Mikel Arteta’s men have narrowly missed out on the Premier League title after a surprise season, while Ryan Mason has taken over a stuttering Spurs side that could miss out on European qualification altogether.

But the North London rivals could battle it out for James Maddison’s signature this summer.

Indeed, The Mirror reported this week that the Gunners have Maddison on their radar after claims the Leicester star was expected to move to Tottenham this summer.

Now, i Sport claims that the 26-year-old is weighing up his options with his agents ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Maddison’s agents assessing his options

The outlet claims that Maddison has no intention of signing a new deal with Leicester, with his contract set to run until next summer.

His team have already started to assess his options and decide which side would suit him best.

Maddison has been exceptional for Leicester over the past few seasons and he finally looks set to secure a big move.

The England international has managed 19 goal involvements in 29 Premier League appearances in a struggling Foxes side this season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Dean Smith’s men have reportedly put a £60 million price tag on Maddison’s head, but the likes of Spurs and Arsenal will be hopeful that drops should the Midlands side be relegated on Sunday.

It seems like an obvious choice for Maddison should he have to pick between Spurs and Arsenal this summer after what’s happened this season.

But the midfielder will be mindful that despite Arsenal’s form this season, he’s likely to have a difficult time getting minutes with the likes of Martin Odegaard at the club.

Spurs are in desperate need of a creative midfielder and while they won’t be playing Champions League football next season, it’s likely he would quickly become a key player there.

