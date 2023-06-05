£57m player Tottenham reportedly want to sign admits he’s not happy right now











Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has admitted he’s not happy right now, with Tottenham Hotspur keen on the centre-back.

Laporte was speaking to Manchester Evening News after Man City won the FA Cup at the weekend.

It was their second trophy of the season as they chase a historic treble.

Aymeric Laporte didn’t have an easy start to the season as he missed the first seven league games after recovering from knee surgery.

His campaign never really got going and he’s only played 12 times in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola handed him four starts in the final five games as the league title looked sewn up.

However, he played just the final minute against Manchester United on Saturday as City looked to protect their 2-1 lead.

Tottenham are keen on signing Laporte and may be encouraged by the fact he’s not happy with his current level of game time.

The £57m defender may need to leave this summer to find a club willing to play him every week.

Tottenham target Laporte not happy at Man City

Asked if he had enjoyed this season at Manchester City, Laporte said: “Personally, much less than other seasons. It’s true that I’ve played a bit less but the most important thing is the team, the points, the matches and the trophies.”

Manchester City only have one game left this season as they prepare to face Internazionale in the Champions League Final.

It would be a huge surprise to see Laporte in the starting line-up, although Guardiola has done stranger things in finals.

If Laporte isn’t happy at Man City, Tottenham have to act on that information and try to sign him.

At 29, he’s still more than capable of playing his best football for the next few years.

A left-footed centre-back, Laporte would be an upgrade on Clement Lenglet.

His loan spell has now ended, but his future is still up in the air with Spurs waiting until a new manager comes in to decide whether to sign him permanently.

Tottenham need a better partner for Cristian Romero in defence.

Laporte could be the answer to their problems and his calmer temperament might help balance out the fiery Argentinian.

The Spanish international won’t be thinking about his future right now given the magnitude of Man City’s next game.

