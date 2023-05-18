Report: Spurs monitoring 'incredible' £57m star Guardiola could sell this summer; but Barcelona also keen











Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides monitoring Aymeric Laporte amid doubts over his future at Manchester City this summer.

That is according to a report from The Times, which suggests that the Spain international could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Of course, it has been a remarkable season for Pep Guardiola’s men. But Aymeric Laporte has struggled to break out from the periphery this term, making just 10 appearances in the Premier League.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Times reports that Laporte could leave Manchester City, with the Champions League finalists eyeing a move for Josko Gvardiol should they need to bring a replacement in.

Tottenham monitoring Aymeric Laporte

And the report adds that Tottenham are monitoring Laporte, along with Barcelona.

Photo by Isaac Parkin – MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

It is not clear how much City would want for the 28-year-old. But the £57 million man is approaching the final two years of his contract with the club.

It is looking set to be a crucial summer for Tottenham. They obviously have to do a huge amount of work behind the scenes, finding a new sporting director and manager. And they have to address uncertainty over Harry Kane’s future.

Signing Laporte would be a real statement of intent. He is someone with 176 appearances for Manchester City, helping them win four league titles.

Pep Guardiola has previously labelled him ‘incredible‘. And Tottenham definitely need to improve at the heart of the defence after yet another really disappointing year in North London.

It will be interesting to see whether Laporte would want to make the move also – particularly if Barcelona are keen.

Tottenham can probably offer more assurances over game-time. But Laporte may not be keen to be a part of a Spurs side which will probably need to rebuild next year.