£57m player starts crying at his side's final home game of the season, after claims Tottenham could sign him











Aymeric Laporte was spotted in tears after Manchester City’s final home game of the season, after he’s been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham look set to bolster their defensive options over the summer after their struggles in the position have been evident this season.

Only Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and the current bottom three have conceded more goals in the Premier League than Tottenham during the current campaign.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Aymeric Laporte as they bid to shore up their defence ahead of next season.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Indeed, 90 Min reported back in April that Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign the Manchester City star.

And Laporte cut an emotional figure at the Etihad Stadium yesterday as City were again crowned champions.

Laporte in tears after City’s final home game of the season

Laporte is widely expected to move on this summer, five years after making a £57 million switch to City.

Sky Sports posted a video of the 28-year-old in tears after City’s final home game of the season.

Of course, the defender could have been emotional due to the fact he picked up yet another league title with City. But yesterday’s game could be the last time he plays for Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad.

Indeed, The Times reports that Laporte could be set to leave City this summer, with Spurs monitoring his situation.

Laporte has been exceptional for City over the past few seasons, but he’s struggled for minutes under Guardiola this year.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Spurs are monitoring his situation as he would dramatically improve their backline.

Yet, it seems unlikely that the defender would view Spurs as his first choice should he decide to leave Manchester this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has already claimed that he ‘dreams’ of a move to Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Tottenham should be throwing their hat in the ring to sign the Spanish international, even if a move seems unlikely at this stage.

