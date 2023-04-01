Tottenham offered Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte











Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, according to reports.

90Min is reporting this weekend that Spurs have been offered the chance to sign Laporte from City. It comes as City are preparing to overhaul their squad again this summer. Pep Guardiola is keen on signing Josko Gvardiol, and with that, Laporte’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

Offered

90Min claims that both PSG and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Laporte. Lauded as being an ‘incredible’ defender by Pep Guardiola before, Laporte seems to have dropped down the pecking order a touch this season.

The signing of Akanji, plus Guardiola’s faith in the likes of Nathan Ake, has seen Laporte struggle for minutes.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

For Tottenham, signing Laporte would solve one of the big problem areas Antonio Conte felt never got addressed.

A left-footed central defender, Laporte would fill the void Conte so desperately wanted to plug while with Spurs.

Laporte arrived at City for around £57m back in the January window of 2018. Since then, he’s helped them to win Premier League titles and more alongside Ruben Dias.

TBR’s View: Laporte would be superb for Tottenham

It doesn’t seem like City are put off by selling the likes of Jesus and Zinchenko to Arsenal last summer.

If they’re offering up players to PL clubs then it clearly is a sign they’re looking to move with the times once more this summer. Pep has spoken before about not standing still and it seem Laporte will be the next to be moved on.

He is, however, still a class act. Tottenham could do far worse than sign Laporte and if they can somehow land him, then it’s quite the statement signing.

Certainly, Antonio Conte would have been happy with the City man, given his clamour for a proper left-footer in his back three.