£53m midfielder 'keeps cropping up' as Rice alternative at Arsenal - journalist











Arsenal have been linked with a host of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window.

Declan Rice is obviously the player who the Gunners appear to be most eager to sign.

However, other names have been doing the rounds, such as that of Martin Zubimendi.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Last week, Spanish outlet AS claimed that the Real Sociedad star was “very close” to accepting an Arsenal offer.

Since then, the player himself has played down any prospects of a move away from the Basque outfit this summer.

Dean Jones has now shared his thoughts on speculation linking Arsenal with Zubimendi.

Writing on GiveMeSport, he noted how the £53million man’s name “keeps cropping up” as a Gunners target.

Jones also said it’s “for sure” that Rice is not the only player on the Arsenal wishlist.

On Zubimendi to Arsenal, Jones said: “He keeps cropping up.

“I haven’t heard too much about it recently, so it’s one of those we’re going to have to dig into as we get closer to the window.

“However, it’s for sure that Rice is not the only person on their list.

“And a few leaks are coming out now about other names that Arsenal might pursue if that one doesn’t work out.”

Our view

Midfield transfers are likely to play a huge part in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal could certainly do with bolstering their ranks in the middle of the park to improve their strength in depth.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle also seem on the lookout for new midfielders.

Zubimendi seems happy enough at Real Sociedad, but who knows whether a big offer can sway club and player.

If Arsenal were to sign him, they’d be landing a player similar in style to the great Xabi Alonso.

Indeed, Alonso himself waxed lyrical about Zubimendi in the past.

“Martín’s a player all coaches would want. He’s generous, he always thinks more about his teammates than himself,” he said, as quoted by The Irish Mirror.