Luis Enrique will be a candidate for the Tottenham job until the bitter end according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist was discussing the north London club’s current predicament as they hunt for a replacement for Antonio Conte, and there are a number of candidates emerging and re-emerging after prior links.

Indeed, the likes of Ange Postecoglou, Marco Silva and Roberto De Zerbi have come back into the fold after those tracks went cold earlier in the hunt, but one name that has always been in the mix is Luis Enrique, and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

According to Romano, speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Enrique is someone you have to keep an eye on until the very end.

Enrique won’t go away

Romano shared is verdict on the Spanish manager.

“I would keep an eye on Luis Enrique until the end. Luis Enrique is a very big name on the market available and this could be a solution, I don’t know for Tottenham but there are many clubs looking for a manager and Luis Enrique will be a part of this story,” Romano said.

One to watch

Enrique certainly feels like he’s always been one to watch in this race.

Let’s be real here, he may actually be the best candidate on the market.

Other than Zinedine Zidane and Rafa Benitez – two managers who will not be in contention you would think, he’s the only Champions League-winning manager in recent memory who is on the market, and he plays a brilliant style of football.

Yes, he’s a bit of a safe bet at a time when Spurs want things shaken up a bit, but sometimes the obvious option is the right option.

Don’t be shocked if Enrique does ultimately end up getting this job.

