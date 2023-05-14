£50m Tottenham target responds when asked about his future











Tottenham Hotspur target James Ward-Prowse was talking after Southampton were relegated yesterday and his comments will alert Spurs.

The central midfielder, who Spurs have been monitoring for some time, captains the Saints but sadly they were relegated after a 2-0 loss.

With the club now relegated, Spurs may look to put a bid in over the summer. They may be able to get him for a cheaper fee but he is currently valued at £50million.

He is a cracking set-piece taker and no doubt he would be a great addition for the North London side as they need to improve their squad.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ward-Prowse hints on Southampton future

Described as ‘the most underrated player in the Premier League’ Ward-Prowse, will not be wanting to stay in the Championship.

Speaking after the game, via The Sportsman, Ward-Prowse said: “I’m sure with the good people at the club it will be back in the Premier League in no time. My future? I’m not thinking too far ahead. We’ve just been relegated. I’m not looking beyond tomorrow. It’s about sticking together and dealing with it in the right way. Over the last 10 years we have had that kind of consistency and that has wavered.”

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

This is quite interesting as he said “it will be back in the Premier League”, not we. If he does want to leave, then it wouldn’t be a shock to see more clubs join in the transfer battle as well as Tottenham.

Spurs may not be the most appealing option he has either. They will not be in the top four at the end of the season and other teams like Newcastle and Aston Villa are now starting to compete with them.

