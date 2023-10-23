German champions Bayern Munich are now considering a surprise move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier in January.

A report from German outlet Bild has shared that Thomas Tuchel is considering a move for the centre-back.

It’s been a thoroughly exciting campaign for Tottenham fans under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Considering the malaise around the club under Antonio Conte and his temporary replacements, the Australian coach has been a breath of fresh air.

He’s given several players a new lease of life at Spurs and revolutionised the team despite losing talisman Harry Kane.

The England captain might soon have a familiar teammate at Bayern Munich as they eye a surprise move for his old Tottenham pal Eric Dier.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Postecoglou’s changes have got the best out of some players but seen others discarded this season.

Dier has been in and out of the matchday squad with one academy player already lined up to replace him.

A move away from the club in January makes the most sense for all parties as his prospects of playing for Tottenham again look very slim right now.

Bayern eyeing surprise move for Tottenham defender Dier

The report from Bild suggests that Bayern are looking at Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah as well as Dier.

The England international was initially signed by Spurs for £4m but it’s hard to see the club demanding much of a fee for a player who is out of favour and near the end of his contract.

It’s hard to see where Dier’s next appearance for Tottenham comes from given how well Postecoglou’s two current centre-backs are playing.

Cristian Romero looks to be back to his best after a slump in form following Argentina’s World Cup win.

His new partner Micky van der Ven has also hit the ground running in the Premier League and appears to have brought the best out of the 25-year-old.

Tottenham will likely be begging Bayern Munich to make a move for Dier in January.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He’s very close with Kane and the centre-forward might already be putting a good word in for him with his new club.

It’s hard to imagine Dier is at the top of Bayern’s shortlist right now given his lack of match sharpness.

However, if they’re desperate to bring in a centre-back as a short-term fix then Dier ticks all the boxes.