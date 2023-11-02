49 touches, three key passes: ‘Unbelievable’ 21-year-old’s appearance was crucial in Celtic’s win last night

Celtic’s last two performances in the Scottish Premiership have been a bit of a slog. A draw against Hibs and a 2-1 win over St Mirren have been frustrating to watch but one player made a huge contribution to getting the Hoops over the line last night.

Hyunjun Yang has had a bit of a frustrating start to his Celtic career. The South Korean has shown a lot of promise since signing from the K League in the summer but has, until last night, failed to offer anything to show that he could be a hit at Celtic.

Brought on as a second-half substitute the ‘unbelievable’ 21-year-old showed the quality that the Celtic fans had only seen flashes of over the past two weeks.

Labelled as a future ‘superstar‘ Yang was a real handful down that left flank and caused the St Mirren defence all sorts of problems.

How good was Hyunjun Yang for Celtic vs St Mirren

Yang was brilliant when he came on. He looked full of confidence and wasn’t afraid to take his man on which he did on numerous occasions.

But I’ll let the stats do the talking here. Yang was only on the pitch for 34 minutes and SofaScore rated him a season-best, 7.8.

During his second-half cameo, Yang had 49 touches of the ball and completed 23 passes with an accuracy of 82%.

He also made two key passes and had two shots on goal of which, one was on target.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Yang also completed two crosses, two long balls and made two clearances and blocked an effort from the St Mirren attack.

The South Korean also made six attempts at dribbling past his opponent of which, five were successful and he was fouled once in the process.

He was a real thorn in the St Mirren defence. But not only that, Yang also had a very good impact on Celtic’s defensive duties. The 21-year-old won nine of his twelve ground duels, completed two tackles and made one clearance.

It was a super all-round performance from the young winger and one that could put him in contention for Brendan Rodgers‘ starting lineup against Ross County on Saturday afternoon.

In other news, What David Turnbull did after he scored for Celtic last night was very bizarre