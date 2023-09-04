£45m player is about to sign a new contract after Tottenham fail to sign him

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is about to sign a new contract after Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign him.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano shared more details on the Burkina Faso international’s future on social media.

Tottenham did some brilliant business in the summer transfer window and are reaping the benefits already.

Ange Postecoglou has completely changed the way they play and new signings James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven have played a big part in that.

However, there was one position where Postecoglou would have liked more cover.

That was centre-back, where Postecoglou admitted after their friendly against Barcelona that he wanted one more signing.

Van de Ven has been thrown straight into the starting line-up and done fantastically well.

Youngster Ashley Phillips has also been brought in and travelled with the squad to Burnley yesterday.

Tottenham wanted to sign Edmond Tapsoba as well but he now looks set to sign a new contract with Leverkusen.

His initial £45m asking price is likely to rise as he extends his stay in the Bundesliga.

Tottenham target Tapsoba to sign new contract

Posting on X, Romano said: “EXCLUSIVE: Edmond Tapsoba, set to sign new long term contract at Bayer Leverkusen.

“Agreement in place until June 2028, as club sources confirm.

“Tapsoba was in Tottenham & also Man United list — he’s ready to sign new deal.

“Huge news for Bayer04 & Xabi Alonso.”

Tapsoba would have been a brilliant addition for Tottenham but this contract news means Postecoglou will probably need to look at other targets in January if he still wants further additions.

It means Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier are his current backups despite both players being available for transfers during the summer.

The Colombian came on against Brentford and featured against Fulham in the Carabao Cup but struggled in that game.

Eric Dier hasn’t played once this season and was one of the players Spurs really wanted to move on in the final hours of the transfer window.

The fact he was left out of Saturday’s squad for Phillips isn’t a good sign for his long-term future at Tottenham.

His contract runs out next summer and it now appears as though he’ll see out the final 12 months before moving on.