Tottenham needed a defensive revamp heading into this summer, but, as of yet, they’ve not really made too many changes.

Micky Van de Ven has come in, but, other than that, it’s very much the same backline as we saw last term.

With just over a week left in the transfer window, there is still time for Spurs to get more defenders through the door, and one man who has been linked all summer long is Edmond Tapsoba.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tapsoba is still a player that is on Tottenham’s radar, claiming that you, quite simply, can’t rule out the idea that he still ends up signing for Spurs.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Tapsoba one to watch

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £45m defender.

“The names you mention have all be considered at different points of the window. Tapsoba can’t be ruled out, that’s for sure, Leverkusen haven’t been easy negotiators on that one which is partially why Spurs turned their attention to Van de Ven first and were successful, but it was clear when negotiating for Van de Ven that the door was open for another centre-back. Tapsoba could be one to watch between now and the end of the window.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Transformative

Tapsoba has the ability to be a truly transformative signing at Tottenham.

Spurs would go from genuinely having one of the worst centre-back stables in English football to one of the best.

Tapsoba alongside Cristian Romero and Van de Ven would give Spurs some incredible depth, and, to be honest, he’d probably challenge Romero for a starting spot in this team.

Tottenham needed to make wholesale defensive changes heading into this season, and Tapsoba would certainly be the final piece in this rebuild puzzle.