£45m Manchester City player has no intention of leaving for Liverpool or anyone else right now

Liverpool are expected to be busy this week as they look to strengthen the ranks ahead of Friday’s deadline passing.

The Reds have had quite the window already in terms of both incomings and outgoings and there’s a sense that a few more arrivals could be on the cards before Friday. Of course, Liverpool also face a fight to keep hold of Mo Salah, amid Saudi Arabian interest.

One of the players being linked with a move to bolster Liverpool’s midfield is Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips. The former Leeds man is not getting minutes and with City set to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves, Phillips will be shunted even further down the ladder.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

However, according to the Daily Mail’s transfer confidential newsletter, Phillips has absolutely no intention of leaving City for Liverpool or anyone else. Instead, the England man is said to be happy to stay.

This, despite City being more than open to either a sale or a loan deal for him. City paid £45m for the ‘brilliant‘ Phillips back in the summer of 2022. But since then, he has barely featured.

Phillips could still be left with a decision to make if a bid does come in before Friday, especially if it is another top club like Liverpool.

Liverpool should try and tempt Phillips

The signing of Wataru Endo is probably going to work out well for the Reds but there still remains a gap in the midfield at Anfield.

Kalvin Phillips would be a smart signing really. His experience at international and Premier League level makes him stand out and there’s no doubt he can succeed at Liverpool if he does move.

Sure, City might not want to strengthen a direct rival. But by the same token, they are not even considering Phillips right now, so it makes little difference really to them.

Liverpool, then, should just test the water one more time before Friday.