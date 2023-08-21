Kalvin Phillips to Liverpool links emerge again after Lavia and Caicedo blow

Liverpool are considering making a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips before the window closes.

The Reds are chasing a new midfielder after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and a move for Phillips could be back on.

According to TalkSPORT, Phillips has made his way back onto the Reds’ list of options.

Phillips has long been admired by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. However, the England man had made a point at the end of last season of staying at City and fighing for his place.

Photo by Stefanos Kyriazis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But despite departures, the signing of Mateo Kovacic means Phillips remains out of the first-team thinking for now. And according to TalkSPORT, Liverpool could be about to test the water.

It’s suggested the Reds will see if Phillips fancies making the move to get more game time by leaving City for Anfield. Ahead of a big year which finishes with the Euros, Phillips will be keen on getting more minutes in the tank.

Labelled by Jordan Henderson as a ‘brilliant‘ midfielder, Phillips would slot nicely into a defensive midfield role at Liverpool.

Decision time for Phillips

It’s a shame to see Phillips not get the minutes he’d have liked at City. But then again, he knew that was the risk he was taking when he decided to make the move to The Etihad.

There are so many quality players at City that getting regular playing time is always going to be hard.

Right now, it does feel like Phillips would have a decision to make if Liverpool came knocking. Sure, there’d be competition but he’d surely fancy his chances of making the number six role his own.