Reported Arsenal target Santiago Gimenez has been ranked as the ninth-best footballer in the world this season, ahead of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

It seems like the general consensus these days is that the Gunners need a new striker in January. Mikel Arteta‘s side have been linked with plenty of names already, and Feyenoord’s Gimenez is one of them.

Arsenal striker target Santiago Gimenez outranks Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Santiago Gimenez has been making a fantastic name for himself since the start of this season, and Arsenal are one of many top clubs keen to sign him.

The Buenos Aires-born Mexico international has scored 12 goals and provided two assists for Feyenoord in just eight Eredivisie appearances this season. There has been just one league game in which he hasn’t directly contributed to a goal, which is just brilliant.

Gimenez’s performances have caught the eye of numerous big clubs. Journalist Graeme Bailey claimed on the Talking Transfers Podcast recently that both Arsenal and Tottenham have scouted him this season.

Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all said to be in the race to sign the striker too, who will cost at least £43 million in 2024 (La Repubblica).

90min have now released their 20 best players in the world in 2023/24 list, and young Gimenez has been ranked ninth – one place ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and six ahead of the Portuguese superstar’s great rival, Lionel Messi.

Gimenez can become a star

Santiago Gimenez has all the qualities to become a star in the coming years.

The talented 22-year-old, branded as ‘one of the next big strikers in European football’ by Breaking the Lines, broke an Eredivisie record that has been around since the ’60s by scoring in eight consecutive games last season.

He has done it again in this campaign as well, and his streak is still ongoing – a goal in his next game will see him break his own record.

Gimenez, who scored 28 goals in all competitions last season, is a massive talent, and we’re convinced it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Feyenoord for a bigger club.