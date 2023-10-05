‘Sensational’: Tottenham and Arsenal have now both been scouting ‘amazing’ striker – journalist

Both north London clubs are flying high right now.

Spurs and Arsenal are both unbeaten in the Premier League as things stand, and yet, there’s still a feeling that both sides could improve.

Indeed, there’s a prevailing view that Arsenal need to sign a proven goalscorer, while Tottenham, of course, are still in the market for their Harry Kane replacement.

Interestingly, both clubs are now looking at one of the Eredivisie’s top strikers.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing both clubs’ search for a striker, and according to the journalist, Santiago Gimenez is a player that both Tottenham and Arsenal have been watching lately.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Gimenez has been watched

Bailey spoke about Gimenez and admiring glances from north London.

“Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me,” Bailey said.

“Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Risky

As Bailey says, Gimenez looks like a fantastic footballer, but, at the same time, signing players from the Eredivisie is a massive risk.

Some amazing strikers have come from that league over the years such as Robin van Persie and Luis Suarez, but, for every success story, you have a gargantuan flop.

The likes of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Afonso Alves and Sebastien Haller have all struggled in the Premier League after moving from the Netherlands, and bringing in any forward from this division is a big risk.

Both sides want to push on to the highest of highest levels, and they need proven quality if they are to do that, not a player who is unproven in any of Europe’s top five leagues.