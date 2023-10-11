Title winners want £43m for ‘fantastic’ striker Arsenal are scouting

Arsenal will have to pay at least £43 million if they want to sign Santiago Gimenez with a number of sides already preparing to make a move for the striker next summer.

That is according to a report from La Repubblica, who note that Inter Milan have already make contact over a potential move for the Feyenoord forward.

Santiago Gimenez has made a phenomenal start to this campaign, scoring 12 goals in his first eight Eredivisie appearances of the season.

Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/ Getty Images

90min reported last month that Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all monitoring the Mexico international.

La Repubblica also suggest that Spurs want Gimenez, with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter also in the running for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal target Santiago Gimenez could cost £43 million

The report adds that Arne Slot’s side already want €50 million for Gimenez. And that price may increase further with Feyenoord not willing to let him leave in the January transfer window.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Gunners surely need to consider signing another striker

Certainly, if Gimenez’s form continues over the course of the season, it is a no-brainer for Arsenal to seriously consider a move for the youngster.

Gabriel Jesus has been a game-changing signing for the Gunners. And Eddie Nketiah has stepped up his performances over the last couple of years.

However, there have to be serious doubts about whether either are prolific enough. Nketiah has not really grasped his opportunity so far this season. Meanwhile, Jesus has never scored more than 14 Premier League goals in a single campaign.

It is a gamble to spend a decent amount of money on someone not arriving from one of Europe’s biggest leagues. And there have been plenty of players who have struggled after moving from the Eredivisie.

But Gimenez is showing huge potential. He is a ‘fantastic‘ talent who is off to a flyer this season. Certainly, it is looking increasingly likely that he will be leaving Feyenoord in the coming months.