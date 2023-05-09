43-year-old manager who Tottenham reportedly want picks up huge win last night











Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White has showered praise on manager Steve Cooper amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Gibbs-White was speaking, via Football Daily, after Forest’s huge 3-2 win over Southampton last night.

The Premier League is coming to its conclusion, and there are still five teams trying to retain their top-flight status.

Last night’s defeat at the City Ground has virtually relegated Southampton who sit bottom of the table.

However, Everton and Nottingham Forest did their survival chances a world of good yesterday.

Sean Dyche led the Toffees to an incredible 5-1 win away to Brighton.

Steve Cooper’s side took no notice of what could have been a very damaging result and secured another important three points.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

After the match, Morgan Gibbs-White was quick to praise Steve Cooper, who is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

The 43-year-old manager has had a huge task on his hands this season.

He’s had to bring in virtually an entire new squad, and then find his best starting line-up.

He may have just done enough with three games to go to keep them in the Premier League.

Gibbs-White raves about Cooper amid Tottenham interest

Speaking after the match, Gibbs-White was asked about Cooper and said: “It’s incredible, I wish I had that relationship with every manager.

“He’s unbelievable, the way he man manages players is incredible. I’ve worked with him at England when I was at Swansea on loan, it’s just the type of guy he is.

“You can get on with him so well, he’s just a really down-to-earth good manager.

“I almost feel sorry for him for the way the season’s gone so far because the way he wants to play is not how we’ve been playing.

“We have to grind out and get results in the situation that we’re in so hopefully we can stay up and you’ll see the better of us next season.”

Tottenham appear to be no closer to hiring a new manager, and after Gibbs-White’s praise, Cooper might not be the worst option.

His job at Forest hasn’t always been safe but the club have shown faith in the Welshman throughout the campaign.

Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

The dozens of new recruits at the City Ground have made his life difficult, but it would be a monumental achievement if he kept Forest up this season.

The Tottenham job would be a very different challenge for Cooper, but he’s shown he can coach teams effectively and improve the mood around a football club.

He may not be the most glamorous name, but Cooper wouldn’t be the worst option for Spurs going forward.

