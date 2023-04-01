Steve Cooper could get Nottingham Forest sack after being linked to Tottenham











Tottenham are still on the lookout for a new permanent manager and one name they’ve been linked with could become available after this weekend.

That name is current Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper. The Forest boss is under pressure at the City Ground after a dismal run of results and according to The Telegraph, the pressure is building.

It’s claimed that a poor result against Wolves today could seal his fate, and even if he clings on past the Wolves game, he could be in the same situation ahead of the game in midweek with Leeds.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham have been linked with making a move for Cooper.

The Daily Mail reported previously how Cooper is on a list of names the Tottenham board have. He is said to be admired by many at the club at board level. His future at Forest, then, will be of interest to the Spurs bigwigs.

Cooper took over at Forest with the Reds bottom of the Championship. However, he led them on a remarkable run and ended up winning the playoffs last season. Since then, he’s been backed with more than 20 signings but after some positive results just after Christmas, the recent run has been bleak.

TBR’s View: Tottenham would be taking big risk with Steve Cooper

This would be a strange old appointment for Daniel Levy and Spurs. Yes, Cooper has done very well with Nottingham Forest. But there is surely better out there for Tottenham.

Cooper is a very good manager in his own right. But he still lacks a bit of experience at the very highest of levels and Tottenham fans would question his appointment.

Furthermore, if he is sacked by Forest and then Spurs make a move, that would seem even more bizarre.

Certainly, Cooper is not one of the names Tottenham fans will be expecting to see firmly in the running.