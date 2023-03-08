'Over the weekend': Tottenham have just started discussing making 43-year-old their next manager - journalist











Speaking on The View from The Lane Podcast, The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke has been discussing Tottenham’s managerial situation and Steve Cooper.

The current Nottingham Forest boss is making quite the name for himself in the Premier League. He secured an unlikely promotion with Nottingham Forest last season, and now, his Forest side are working towards establishing themselves as a top-flight outfit.

As a forward-thinking manager who has worked with some of the best young players in England, Cooper is a very appealing prospect for a number of clubs, and apparently, Spurs were discussing behind the scenes at the weekend as a potential Antonio Conte replacement.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cooper has been discussed

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about Cooper and the links to Spurs.

“Cooper’s name has certainly come up. I heard Cooper’s name over the weekend and I know it was in the newspapers as well over the weekend. Cooper is a name that I have heard. What will be interesting is if Daniel Levy goes for a big name, Pochettino, Tuchel or does he go for someone younger with a more patient rebuild type of approach and I think Cooper would be top of that mini list,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Interesting appointment

This would be a really interesting move for Spurs to make.

Cooper is not an established winner in the say Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte were meant to be, but he’s proving himself to be a very talented manager.

Much like Mauricio Pochettino all of those years ago, this would be Spurs taking a gamble on a mid-table manager and giving him greater resources, and perhaps it could pay off.

Of course, we saw similar with Nuno Espirito Santo – who failed miserably, but Cooper does seem to have a bigger upside than Nuno ever did. After all, he did win the U17s World Cup with England.

