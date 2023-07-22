Newcastle have ‘genuine’ interest in signing £30m ‘threat’- journalist

Newcastle United appear to be closing in on two more signings, according to recent reports.

Fabrizio Romano has already declared “here we go” on Harvey Barnes to St James’ Park.

The England international’s move to Newcastle hasn’t been announced yet, but it feels like a matter of time.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle are apparently also closing in on another top player from a club relegated from the Premier League.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that Southampton are close to selling Tino Livramento to Newcastle for £30m.

He is ‘expected’ to link up with Barnes, new signing Sandro Tonali and the rest of the Magpies squad, added the report.

‘Newcastle have looked at Livramento before’

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on the transfer state of play, in conversation with GiveMeSport.

The reporter understands that securing a new first-choice left-back is among Eddie Howe’s priorities.

However, Livramento will not put pressure on Southampton to agree terms with Newcastle, speculated Jacobs.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “I think Newcastle will want a left-back after Harvey Barnes.

“Dan Burn’s starting spot is under threat, and we know that Newcastle have looked at Livramento before, in this window, but were struggling to agree a fee with Southampton.

“He won’t drive his way out of the football club in quite the same way as Romeo Lavia if he gets offers from bigger clubs because Livramento has been out injured and is really focused on fitness and game-time.

“It means that he could actually still stay in the Championship and do a season with Southampton, but the Newcastle interest in Livramento has been genuine. They were just unable to agree a fee.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

‘Solid’

It’s good to hear a reliable journalist like Jacobs adding to the positive reports about Livramento to Newcastle.

The £30million man is a top talent who had a difficult season last time out due to injury, but is now fully fit.

Livramento has really impressed for Southampton after joining from Chelsea back in 2021, making 34 outings.

With Saints now in the Championship, it’s the perfect time for Newcastle to swoop in for the 20-year-old speedster.

The Magpies will be getting a player with a huge future ahead of him and already boasts decent top-level experience.

In addition, Livramento also comes with the Alan Shearer seal of approval.

In October 2021, the BBC Sport pundit lauded the Newcastle target after a 1-0 win over Leeds in the league.

“Livramento continues to look very comfortable at this level,” said Shearer, via Hampshire Live.

“He provided a threat going forward and was solid defensively in the 1-0 win over Leeds United.”