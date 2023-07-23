Sky Sports journalist Pete Graves has suggested that Newcastle United could be prepared to walk away from a deal to sign Southampton defender Tino Livramento.

Graves took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and provided an update on Newcastle‘s pursuit of Livramento.

It’s no secret that Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his options at full-back this summer as the Magpies prepare for a return to the Champions League.

Both Kieran Tripper and Dan Burn were exceptional last season, but Newcastle will need added depth ahead of a packed fixture scheduled this season.

Howe’s men have been linked with moves for the likes of Kieran Tierney, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Indeed, TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook claimed just yesterday that Newcastle have already had a bid for Livramento knocked by the Saints.

And Graves has claimed that Newcastle remain well off matching Southampton’s demands for the 20-year-old.

Newcastle could walk away from Livramento deal

Graves was asked if there are any ‘concerns’ regarding Newcastle’s move for Livramento.

And the Sky Sports journalist suggested Newcastle could decide to walk away from the deal due to Southampton’s valuation of the player.

He wrote: “Yeah. Big difference in valuation. Compromise needs to be found, otherwise I reckon we’ll move on.”

Livramento has impressed at St Mary’s after making the switch from Chelsea back in 2021.

The Englishman starred in his first season on the south coast but was sidelined for the majority of the last campaign due to injury.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The ‘fantastic‘ defender has a reported £40 million buy-back clause in his Saints contract, which would allow Chelsea to snap him up.

But the Blues have shown little interest so far and the defender has mainly been linked with a switch to St James’ Park.

It certainly doesn’t come as a surprise to hear Newcastle could walk away from a deal to sign Livramento.

The Magpies have shown they will not pay over the odds for players and despite Livramento’s encouraging form, he’s yet to prove he can consistently perform at the top level in the Premier League.