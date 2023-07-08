Newcastle United are now taking part in negotiations with Leicester City over the signing of Harvey Barnes.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who provided the latest information on the 25-year-old.

So far, Newcastle have only made one signing this summer.

The arrival of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is an exciting one and shows how far Newcastle have already come under Eddie Howe.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Tonali should slot straight into Newcastle’s midfield and could allow Bruno Guimaraes to play further forward.

Howe will be well aware that he needs more reinforcements going into next season.

Newcastle have identified Harvey Barnes as a potential target and Romano believes negotiations are now advancing.

The England international was one of the few bright lights in a Leicester team that were relegated last season.

Newcastle might be hoping their relegation will give them the chance to sign him for more than his £40m valuation.

Taking to Twitter, Romano said: “Negotiations are underway for Harvey Barnes to Newcastle. Discussions are ongoing, as

@TeleFootball called — player keen on the move, Eddie Howe wants Barnes.

“Not done deal yet as clubs still have to clarify some details, but well advanced.”

The fact that Howe is such a big fan of Barnes will be a real positive for Newcastle.

Barnes is a left-winger who is capable of both sticking to the touchline and cutting inside.

He’s also known for arriving late in the box to latch onto chances created centrally or on the opposite wing.

If Barnes does arrive, it suggests Howe may revert to playing Alexander Isak as a centre-forward.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It’s also potentially a bad sign for Allan Saint-Maximin who could leave this summer.

Newcastle fans will be glad that Romano has reported that Barnes wants to join the club.

It’s easy to see why as the Champions League is a lot more appealing than the Championship.