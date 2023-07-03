Newcastle actively trying to sell their ‘outstanding’ £20m player

Newcastle United are pushing hard to sell their French winger, Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports this morning.

Saint-Maximin has been used sparingly by Eddie Howe and seems to be further down the pecking order than when Steve Bruce was in charge.

And now, according to Football Transfers, Newcastle are pushing to sell Saint-Maximin – who cost the Mags £20m – to raise extra funds for this summer’s recruitment drive.

According to Football Transfers, those inside the club feel that they can get better value for money on the market right now.

Saint-Maximin has actually been tipped for a move to Saudi Arabia. But as it stands, it’s claimed that the Toon are currently struggling to offload the winger.

Despite being lauded as an ‘outstanding’ talent by Micah Richards in the past, Saint-Maximin has not hit top gear under the guidance of Howe.

Indeed, Newcastle moved to sign Antony Gordon in January as another wide option and have used both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak on the left side as well.

The French winger, then, could well find himself shunted further down the pecking order this season.

Time to move on

With Newcastle a club enjoying a serious rise under Howe and PIF, it seems some players will get left behind. And right now, it seems Saint-Maximin is going to be one of those players.

A player who everyone knows can show flashes of brilliance, like so many wingers, he lacks the consistency to really be a top Premier League player.

That’s been Howe’s task really, to get that consistency out of him. And in the end, it looks like it’s been an ask too far.

Plenty of clubs will take Saint-Maximin for the right money. So while Newcastle might be struggling to move him on now, there’ll be a buyer before the window shuts.