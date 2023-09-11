‘Don’t understand’: Pundit hits out at £38m Newcastle player over future decision he’s reportedly considering

Don Hutchison has hit out at Harvey Barnes with the winger one of the Newcastle United players now reportedly considering switching his international allegiance.

Hutchison was speaking on The Gab & Juls Show amid reports that Scotland are hoping to convince the 25-year-old to play for them as they close in on qualifying for Euro 2024.

The Times reported last week that Harvey Barnes is considering opting to play for Scotland after making one appearance for England. The Newcastle star can represent Steve Clarke’s side thanks to his maternal grandparents.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Obviously, such a switch would be a controversial move. But The Times claimed that Barnes is open to the move as he finds himself well down the pecking order within the England ranks right now.

Hutchison criticises Harvey Barnes over potential Scotland switch

Don Hutchison is better equipped than most to relate to the decision facing Barnes. The 52-year-old was born in Gateshead. However, he only represented Scotland during his international career, going on to win 26 caps for his country.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

He went on to score one of the final international goals at Wembley as Scotland narrowly missed out on qualifying for Euro 2000.

Some Scotland fans would be delighted to see Barnes commit to playing for them. However, Hutchison insisted that he would not allow it – or for Elliot Anderson to make the opposite move.

“This is weird to me. This surely comes down to how you feel. I always wanted to play for Scotland. You should never be allowed to switch in my opinion, even if you’ve played a friendly, you’ve played two minutes, you’ve played an hour,” he told The Gab & Juls Show.

“What gives you the right to say as a player, ‘right, I’m going to go play for Scotland, oh by the way in two weeks time, I might switch and go and play for England’. I don’t understand it.”

It is a difficult subject. And obviously, some fans will never fully take to those who switch their international allegiances after already beginning their career at that level.

But it would be a massive coup for Scotland to convince Barnes to switch before Euro 2024. He is an outstanding player. Newcastle paid £38 million for him in the summer. And he would be a real asset to have in the squad ahead of next summer.

Of course, Scotland still need to get themselves across the line. But they appear to have one foot at the tournament. And having Barnes up their sleeve would surely boost their hopes of making an impact next year in Germany.