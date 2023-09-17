Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. was very impressed with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes yesterday.

Guimaraes took to social media last night after helping Newcastle beat Brentford 1-0 at St. James’ Park.

After a difficult start to the season, Eddie Howe’s side needed to respond yesterday after three defeats on the bounce.

Last season’s campaign was beyond what many Newcastle fans could have wished for but has now set expectations at a certain level.

They’ve faced some difficult fixtures so far this year and also have Champions League football to contend with.

It meant Howe was forced into rotating his side yesterday, making five changes to the team that lost to Brighton.

Bruno Guimaraes still started for Newcastle though and earned the plaudits of Vinicius Jr.

The £38m Real Madrid has lined up alongside the mercurial Brazilian on international duty.

It’s hard to believe he watches Newcastle’s games but will be keeping a close eye on them in the Champions League now.

Vinicius Jr impressed with Newcastle star Guimaraes

Posting on social media, Guimaraes said: “Back to win! Happy to be black and white.”

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli replied by calling him: “Craque,” which means ace.

While Vinicius Jr. showed off his English skills by simply saying: “What a player.”

Much of Newcastle’s success in the past 18 months has relied on Bruno Guimares.

After his move from Lyon, he and Kieran Trippier dragged the team from the threat of relegation to a place in the top four of the Premier League.

It’s no surprise that Guimaraes has attracted interest from other clubs in recent transfer windows.

The way he plays, it’s easy to forget that he’s only 25 years old.

A new contract is on the way for Guimaraes which will be a huge boost for the club.

Real Madrid have been linked with Guimaraes this year and Vinicius Jr. might be trying to convince his international teammate to leave Newcastle.

He doesn’t appear to be going anywhere though and will now be preparing for a huge clash against AC Milan on Tuesday.